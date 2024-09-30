The ACF expressed concern over the excessive militarization of the Edo gubernatorial election

The ACF highlighted that both official and unofficial irregularities affected the credibility of the election

The ACF criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arguing that despite laws and reforms, the electoral system remains flawed

FCT, Abuja—The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the excessive militarization of the recent Edo State gubernatorial election.

This criticism comes amid growing concerns about the integrity of Nigeria's electoral process.

The forum cited a report that noted that the election saw an unprecedented deployment of security forces, with claims of up to 11 security personnel assigned per voter.

Baba noted that the stark contrast to the usual understaffing of police in many parts of the country has raised serious questions about the motives behind such a massive security presence.

He said:

"We have read reports that the number of security personnel per voter was about 11, which means 11 security personnel covering one single voter.

"This is in a country where a governor has come out to tell us that in the whole local government area, they don't have more than 10 policemen."

ACF: Systemic irregularities mar election process

He noted that the Edo election was marred by various official and unofficial irregularities, leading many to question the credibility of the entire process.

The ACF spokesperson expressed deep disappointment, saying:

"It is becoming increasingly clear that elections in Nigeria are a sham. All kinds of shenanigans, official and unofficial, are going on.

"What happened in Edo is not different from what happened previously and is likely an indication that such irregularities will only intensify in future elections."

INEC's Role Under Scrutiny

The ACF, while questioning the poor management of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said:

"It looks like INEC is yet to get all of the electoral process right.

"You can say that it's meant to be that way. It's not the law, it's not the process - it's the people who operate it that do not want this thing to work. It's as simple as that."

While there have been numerous calls for electoral reform and restructuring, the ACF argues that these efforts will be in vain if those responsible for implementing the system lack the will to do so properly.

He said:

"We can do restructuring, we can change the law, we can tinker with the electoral law, we can do whatever we like, but unless the people who operate the system want it to work, it will not work."

