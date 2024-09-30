Samuel Peter Aye, Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, criticized the All Progressives Congress for allegedly employing undemocratic tactics during the Edo State governorship election

Despite recent amendments to the Electoral Act and technological advancements, Aye highlighted that issues persist

Aye condemned APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje’s suggestion to replicate the "Edo election strategy" in future polls

FCT, Abuja—Political activist and Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament 5th Session, Rt. Hon. Samuel Peter Aye has spoken out against the tactics allegedly employed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the Edo State governorship election.

In an interview with Legit.ng on September 29, he described the process as undemocratic.

Political analyst, Samuel Aye, tackles APC over moves on Edo governorship election Photo credit: Samuel Peter Aye/ Abdullahi Ganduje

Legit.ng reports widespread concerns about the integrity of the election, which was marred by reports of vote buying, voter intimidation, and electoral manipulation.

Observers and political analysts have raised alarm over the electoral irregularities that characterized the Edo election.

Aye noted that despite the recent amendments to the Electoral Act and the introduction of technology aimed at reducing human interference in the electoral process, many of these problems persisted.

He said:

"It is truly unfortunate that our elections in Nigeria continue to be characterized by violence, vote buying, and manipulation.

"We anticipated much more from our democracy, especially with the reforms we have seen in recent years.

"Yet, despite the amendments to the Electoral Act and the introduction of technological measures, the fraud and irregularities have continued."

Shameful strategy of the APC, says Aye

In a scathing critique of APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje’s remarks about replicating the "Edo election strategy" in other states, Aye called the approach "shameful" and detrimental to democracy.

According to him:

"The APC’s strategy in Edo was based on fielding a weak candidate, manipulating the electoral system, and relying on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare their candidate as the winner.

“For Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the ruling APC, to suggest replicating the same strategy is very shameful.

“The only strategy they deployed in Edo was to manipulate the system, field a weak candidate, and then have INEC declare their party the winner."

Aye raises concerns over the Integrity of Nigeria's democracy

Aye expressed concerns over Nigeria’s democratic process, adding that the country’s elections have not delivered the desired outcomes due to ongoing irregularities.

He said:

“Our electoral process should be beyond this by now. We cannot afford to continue down this path where elections are determined not by the will of the people, but by manipulation and fraud.”

