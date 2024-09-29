A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Francis Okoye, has disclosed what residents of Edo state should expect from the governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo

Okoye said the incoming APC government will bring educational improvement, massive infrastructure, security, and employment amongst others

The convener of APC South-East Coalition stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, September 28

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The convener of APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, said residents of Edo state should expect massive infrastructure development across the 18 local government areas when governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo assumes office.

Okoye said Okpebhol and his deputy, Idahosa will put smiles on the faces of Edomites, who have long yarn for good governance.

Okoye said Okpebholo's govt will put smiles on the faces of Edo residents Photo credit: Monday Okpebholo

Source: Twitter

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, September 29.

What APC govt will offer Edo residents

“The people of Edo should expect massive infrastructure development. They should expect security that will be top-notch. They should expect educational improvement and infrastructure across the world. They should expect employment due to employment is in a very low state in Edo. So they should expect some of these things from the governor. He's a sitting senator, his deputy, he's a sitting house of rep member. These are people who have garnered legislative expertise, and experience. In their position now as executive governor-elect and deputy governor-elect, they will use it to put smiles on the faces of Edomites, who have long yarn for good governance that has eluded them in the last eight years.”

Rate INEC performance during Edo election

The APC chieftain spoke highly of the conduct of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the governorship election in Edo state.

“INEC's performance in last Saturday's Edo election was very fantastic. It was indeed an improvement on the previous elections they've been conducting, you know, INEC keeps improving every day. INEC keeps improving every day, and I saw a very great improvement in their performance. for instance, the issue of Iref. Nobody even the opposition complained about the failure of IREV or the inability of Irev to deliver what the people voted for.

“In fact, INEC brought a system that this time around you as a voter or you as a party agent or supporter or what have you can sit in the comfort of your home with your phone, log into Irev, and see whether the result that was collected at the polling booth was the one that was sent to the Irev. Everybody now has access to Irev, so INEC improved, and for logistics, most of the election materials arrived on time, unlike we used to have before, and INEC even added more time to some of the places where the materials couldn't arrive in time, INEC could prove drastically well, and I give them kudos for that.”

Edo election: Obaseki raises alarm against Shaibu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Edo government raised alarm over an alleged plan by the reinstated deputy governor, Philip Shaibu to invade the government house.

Crusoe Osagie, special adviser to Godwin Godwin Obaseki, reported Shaibu to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Osagie said a police officer was killed the last time Shaibu attempted to invade Edo state government house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng