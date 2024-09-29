Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, credits Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, for his appointment

At an event in Port Harcourt, Lokpobiri detailed how Wike’s support was crucial in his political journey

He emphasized the importance of acknowledging Wike’s contributions and expressed the Ijaw people’s gratitude for his benevolence

In a tribute to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, revealed the pivotal role Wike played in his appointment.

Speaking at an event organized by the Ijaw Peoples Congress in Port Harcourt, Lokpobiri detailed the significant influence Wike had on his political journey.

How the FCT minister shaped Lokpobiri’s path. Photo credit: X/@senlokpobiri

Source: Twitter

“It is important to tell you, my brothers and sisters, that me that is standing before you today as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources was also made possible by Nyesom Wike. You also heard the account of the MD of the NDDC, who said that the minister of the FCT played a direct role in his appointment,” Lokpobiri stated.

He further elaborated on the personal nature of Wike's involvement: “My own case could have been a more direct role. Some of you may not know. It all started in Wike’s house in Port Harcourt, and it all concluded in his house in Abuja. My second journey of becoming a minister started at the minister’s house in Port Harcourt, and it concluded in his house in Abuja. It is important for me to complete this history.”

Lokpobiri expressed his gratitude and emphasized the importance of acknowledging Wike's contributions: “Because when I was looking at the welcome address, our names were not included among those who have benefitted from his benevolence. I thought that my name, Heineken Lokpobiri, would have been included amongst those that he has helped. But since my name is not included, I have to complete it. I want you, Ijaw people, to know that we have a brother and a friend.”

Highlighting the value of friendship over familial ties, Lokpobiri remarked, “It is always better to have a good friend than to have a bad brother. Of what use is a bad brother? It is of no use. But if you have a good friend, such as the FCT minister, you are already blessed.”

In his closing remarks, Lokpobiri conveyed the collective gratitude of the Ijaw people: “Your Excellency, the FCT minister, let me on behalf of the Ijaw people all over the world, express our gratitude to you for your show of love to Ijaw people. We Ijaw people are very grateful people. If you do us good, we will not pay you back with evil. So, we will always be grateful to you for what you have done for our Ijaw people. We are looking forward to you doing more for our Ijaw people.”

Wike taunts Rivers Gov, breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has stated that he is proud to have made an Ijaw man the governor of Rivers state.

Wike spoke on Saturday, September 28, at an event organised by the Rivers Ijaw Peoples Congress in his honour in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng