FCT minister Nyesom Wike has again tackled his successor, Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara

At an event held in his honour on Saturday in Port-Harcourt, Wike slammed Fubara and detailed how he made him Rivers state governor through the help of God

Wike also cleared the air on his alleged rift with the Ijaw community, noting that “nobody has the monopoly of causing violence”

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has stated that he is proud to have made an Ijaw man the governor of Rivers state.

Wike knocks Fubara again

Wike spoke on Saturday, September 28, at an event organised by the Rivers Ijaw Peoples Congress in his honour in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Speaking at the event, Wike said God used him to make Siminalayi Fubara the governor of the South-South state.

As reported by The Punch, Wike also used the occasion to refute claims on social media that the Ijaw people in Rivers state are fighting him.

“This gathering here today is a message to those of them in Abuja who don’t understand. So if anybody tells you one day that the Ijaw people are fighting me. It is not correct. We have some ungrateful people everywhere. A father can have twelve children, and one can be an armed robber. Does that mean that the whole family are armed robbers?

He added:

“Who has Fubara made? All the things you see are people who are envious of our growth. They couldn’t do what we are doing today. These are people who we have defeated politically several times. If the opportunity comes again, we will defeat them again.

“I have made an Ijaw man governor of Rivers State. God used us. All of us here had sleepless nights. So who loves Ijaw more? Is it people who come out on television who cannot even make their Ijaw brother governor? If they had been that powerful since the old Rivers state, would Ijaw have ever become governor? Where are they?

“I have told people that nobody has a monopoly on causing violence. The mere fact that we choose to play according to the rule of law. To be calm and not to turn ourselves into where investors would run away, and that is what we will continue to do.”

Vanguard also confirmed the report in its publication on Saturday.

