Lady Valerie Fubara has decided to go spiritual regarding the political crisis rocking Rivers state

At a recent event, Governor Siminalayi Fubara's wife affirmed that God will put the enemies of the state to shame

Lady Valerie spoke as Fubara and FCT minister Nyesom Wike continues their fight over the control of Rivers state

Lady Valerie Fubara, The wife of Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that God will answer women's prayers and shame the enemies of the state.

The governor’s wife stated that since God listens and answers the prayers of His people, “it was undeniable that the same God will address the challenges facing the government and good people of the state, and shame enemies of peace and progress of the state.”

As reported by The Nation, Lady Fubara, who spoke at the 2024 Rivers Women Converge in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, declared that their prayers had been answered.

She said:

“I don’t have much to say rather than that I am excited. Whenever I come into the presence of the Lord, I am so happy. I am so glad, and I always dance. I love praising God. I cannot come here without dancing because I am in the presence of the Lord.”

Lady Fubara, while commending the convener of the programme for bringing women together, pleaded with the women not to stop praying for the well-being of the state, because, according to her, prayers make things better and faster.

Speaking further, the governor's wife said she was not perturbed over the forthcoming October 5 Local Government elections because she was convinced that God was already working behind the scenes, The Punch reported.

Rivers crisis: Wike vs Fubara

Lady Fubara spoke on Thursday, as Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, former governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) continue to battle over the control of Rivers state.

Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara have been at loggerheads since the governor assumed office.

The face-off between the duo affected the Rivers State House of Assembly, leading to factions.

Despite attempts by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other relevant political stakeholders, the crisis has continued.

