The political feud between the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara took a fresh twist

Ijaw Elders in the PDP apologised to Wike on behalf of Governor Fubara, who they called their son

They commended Wike for making it possible for an Ijam man to become the governor of Rivers State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elders Forum has apologised to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike over the feud he has with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state.

The elders, led by the Executive Director of Finance, NDDC, Boma Iyaye, said they apologized “for what Fubara is doing to you”.

The elders commended Wike for making it possible for an Ijaw man to become the governor of Rivers State Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS/Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

Iyaye said the Ijaw people were sorry for the bitter back-and-forth and disregard Fubara has shown towards Wike.

The Ijaw elders present their apologise at the Rivers State Ijaw Peoples Congress on Saturday, September 28, Vanguard reports.

“On behalf of our people, we are apologising to you for what our son is doing to you.

“We are sorry because it is not in our nature to pay evil for good. You have done well for us, and we will continue to say, thank you.

“Your excellency, do not because of this bad behaviour of our son, run away from us. Continue to be our brother. Continue to have us in mind.

“We have never set our feet on the number one seat of Rivers State. You made it possible for us to become the governor of Rivers state.”

Read more on the Rivers political crisis between Wike, and Fubara:

Fintiri begs Wike, and Fubara to end crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor of Adamawa state Ahmad Fintiri stormed Rivers state to attend a key event.

In a video making the rounds online, Fintiri graced a grand reception organized in honour of Wike.

In reaction to the Rivers political crisis, Fintiri urged Wike and his successor Governor Fubara to end their rift in the interest of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng