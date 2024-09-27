Residents of Imo state have threatened to the streets to protest the outcome of the Saturday, September 21, 2024, local government elections

The dissatisfied residents said there was nothing like an election across the state, describing the development as “criminal”

They strongly condemned the exercise and insisted that no winner could not have emerged when there was no election

Owerri, Imo state - Residents of Imo state have condemned the outcome of the September 21, 2024, local government elections in the state.

The dissatisfied residents insisted there were no elections and no winner could have emerged.

Aggrieved resident said the whole election exercise is fraud

Many of them described the results announced by the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) as fraud and threatened to take to the streets in protest.

A trader in Ahiazu Mbaise, Emeka Sorochi said residents waited throughout the day for materials to arrive at all the polling units in Ahiazu to no avail, Daily Trust reports.

Another resident, Jude Elenwoke in Umualumaku in Ehime Mbano LGA said:

“The whole thing is fraud. In my polling unit, there was nothing like an election. We didn’t see any ISIEC staff, not to talk of materials. I thought it was peculiar to my area, but I went around my entire ward to find out that the story was the same.”

Another resident in Owerri said he is ready to protest to any length because the people have been robbed by ISIEC and the state government which are taking the people for fools

“Have you ever seen an election where voters didn’t see electoral officers and materials from morning till night anywhere across the State and they went ahead to announce winners? They are killing democracy.”

Another resident, Mrs. Nkechi Nwoke, said there was no election in the entire Ikeduru LGA because materials were never dispatched to polling units

Nwoke said she and some other persons went to the LGA headquarters where they were told the ISIEC LGA returning officer arrived without the result sheet and other sensitive materials saying that she had forgotten them. They told her to go get them and she never returned.

