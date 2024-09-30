The Edo State Governorship election was a heated contest between Olumide Akpata (Labour Party), Monday Okpebholo (APC), and Asue Ighodalo (PDP)

Barr. Hassan Dotun, President of Yoruba Council Worldwide, described the election as a "war of vendetta"

Dotun called for significant reforms in Nigeria's electoral system, including appointing INEC officials independently and digitalizing the voting process

The Edo State Governorship election saw a tense political battle between three key candidates: Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Asue Ighodalo of the PDP.

The eventual winner was Okpebholo, whose victory has been marred by allegations of vote-buying and manipulation, casting a shadow over the integrity of the election.

President Yoruba Council Worldwide, Dotun Hassan speaks on the conduct of Edo election Photo credit: Monday Okpebholo/Hassan Dotun

Source: Facebook

This election has, however, raised a series of questions about how much or how deeply Nigeria has enjoyed or gained true democracy, where the people can seamlessly vote and be voted for.

As different voices speak about the Edo 2024 election, the United Kingdom, through its Bitsh High Commission in Nigeria, told Nigerians that the election was peaceful, yet advising the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address all concerns.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Barr. Hassan Dotun, the President of Yorubal Council Worldwide, said the ingenuity of this statement by the UK points out that the election lucidly projected political infighting and personal attacks between party leaders fueled accusations of vendetta, further complicating the election's outcome.

Dotun: Edo election shines light on Nigeria's many challenges

Dotun, weighing in on the controversy surrounding the electoral process, called it a "war of vendetta" and a reflection of the more significant issues plaguing Nigerian politics.

He said:

"The election highlighted the immaturity of African democracy, revealing a system driven by class struggle, vendetta, and money politics rather than a true reflection of the people's will."

Dotun noted that the Edo election mirrored the recurrent issues across Nigeria, where elections have become an arena for personal grudges rather than democratic processes.

PDP, LP, APC lack morality, ideology

Dotun was critical of the lack of political ideology, stating that Nigerian politicians are increasingly driven by self-interest, citing instances where political leaders attacked one another's families and personal lives in public forums.

He said:

"There is no morality in politics anymore."

He referred to comments made by former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, which he described as indicating how far political morality has declined.

He also pointed out the shifting allegiances within the political arena, where politicians frequently switch parties for personal gain, further eroding the public's trust.

Dotun highlighted the case of the Edo State Governor, who was adopted by the PDP after leaving the APC, only for his deputy to return to the APC during the election.

He said:

"This is a country where politicians have no dignity. The entire calculus was to chase out the ‘bad boy in the house,’ the prodigal son, and they achieved that, either by buying votes or playing each other."

Dotun speaks on INEC, electoral integrity

Dotun also criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to fulfil its role as an impartial umpire in the electoral process.

He argued that INEC's lack of independence, due to the president’s role in appointing its chairman, has compromised the electoral body's ability to conduct free and fair elections.

He asserted:

"The day the President stops appointing the INEC chairman, INEC will become fully independent."

He called for a reform of the system, suggesting that INEC officials should be selected from a pool of retired judges or individuals of high integrity, not just university professors.

Dotun expresses worry ahead of 2027

Dotun issued a stark warning about the future of Nigerian elections, predicting that the flaws seen in Edo could be a precursor to what will happen in the 2027 general elections if significant reforms are not made.

He said:

"If care is not taken, we are going to witness even worse things in 2027."

He called for a thorough overhaul of the electoral process, including complete digitalization of voting, to prevent foreigners from participating and to ensure the valid will of the people is reflected in election results.

Ganduje leads APC govs, Okpebholo to Aso Rock

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has led a delegation of governors from the ruling party to the Presidential Villa in Abuja to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The delegation formally presented Monday Okpebholo, the Edo governor-elect, to the president following his victory in the recently concluded Edo State governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng