CHRICED condemned the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, citing widespread corruption, vote-buying, and broken electoral rules

Dr Ibrahim Zikirullahi of CHRICED criticized the lack of transparency in the collation of election results

CHRICED called for urgent electoral reforms and accountability from INEC, warning that the flawed election could set a dangerous precedent for future elections in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the conduct of the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election.

The centre also described it as an election riddled with violations of electoral principles.

The executive director of CHRICED, Dr Ibrahim Zikirullahi, said this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng noted that the election was marred by corruption, vote-buying, and manipulating the electoral process.

CHRICED alleges Edo guber election without rules

Speaking on the election, Zikirullahi highlighted the core issue: the disregard for rules and the distortion of democratic processes.

According to him, once rules are broken, the essence of the election is null.

He said:

“An election is about rules. Once rules are broken, there is nothing credible left to stand on.

"In the Edo gubernatorial election, both major political parties, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), were more focused on outdoing each other in vote-buying and rigging."

He argued that the genuine will of the people was not a priority, as both parties heavily spent money to secure votes.

CHRICED reveals how Edo guber election was marred

CHRICED also pointed out irregularities in the electoral process, particularly regarding the collation of results.

Zikirullahi emphasized that the votes, which are supposed to be counted transparently at the polling units and subsequently collated at the ward, local government, and state levels, were mishandled.

He said:

“There was an ambush of civil society groups and the media, who were supposed to witness and observe the collation process at various levels. For me, this election cannot be considered legitimate"

CHRICED: How INEC jeopardized Edo election

Zikirullahi further criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its failure to conduct a transparent election.

He pointed out that the Edo election could set a dangerous precedent for future elections in Nigeria.

He said:

"In the recent election, the collusion between INEC officials and political actors was evident.

"INEC’s failure to uphold the rules of democracy is deeply disappointing. It is clear that the template used in Edo will be replicated in other states like Ondo and Anambra."

Calls for electoral reforms, accountability

CHRICED has called for immediate reforms to Nigeria’s electoral system, mainly focusing on INEC’s role in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections.

Zikirullahi emphasized the need for INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu to heed calls for compliance with the rules of democracy, especially as future elections loom.

He said:

“The election in Edo has already set a dangerous precedent. If we continue on this path, we risk undermining the credibility of our entire electoral system.

"It is essential for INEC to step up and address the numerous complaints surrounding the election,”

