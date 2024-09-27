Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has reportedly disbursed over N3.5 billion to beneficiaries.

According to Fredrick Nwabufo, the senior special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on public engagement, teachers, medical doctors, security officers, administrators, and workers in specialised services as the first beneficiaries.

Nwabufo said on Friday, September 27, that CREDICORP's data also showed that over N1.5 billion has been disbursed to federal and state workers in the education sector.

The presidential aide assured that the credit blanket will spread further to cover the majority of Nigerians in subsequent phases.

He said in a statement:

"CREDICORP has begun disbursement. And Nigerians from across diverse backgrounds and sectors, especially those in the essential service sector, are the latest beneficiaries. So far, the agency has disbursed over N3.5 billion with teachers, medical doctors, security officers, administrators, and workers in specialised services as the first beneficiaries."

Nwabufo continued:

"The CREDICORP data also shows that over N1.5 billion has been disbursed to federal and state workers in the education sector; administrators in federal and state MDAs over N755 million; medical doctors in federal and state services over N600 million; police/paramilitary officers (police, civil defence, customs, immigration, and correctional service) over N367 million, and Nigerians in specialised services (judiciary, EFCC, ICPC, traffic authorities, environment) over N273 million.

"Additionally, in the education sector, over 4,700 Nigerians are beneficiaries; in administration over 2,800; in health over 1,300; police/paramilitary over 1,260, and specialised services, over 750. More Nigerians are being enlisted as beneficiaries of this epochal scheme."

Over 700k businesses eye FG's loan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that approximately 700,000 manufacturers and micro, small, and medium enterprises showed interest in accessing the federal government’s N150 billion loan designed to support businesses in Nigeria through the ongoing economic challenges.

Doris Aniete, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, disclosed this information and emphasised that the ministry is 'diligently working' to ensure the timely disbursement of funds to qualifying businesses.

