President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, announced on his X account that his phone line had been hacked. He warned the public to avoid contacting the compromised number and ignore any messages requesting assistance until the issue is resolved.

The Ministry of Education confirmed the breach, stating that unauthorized individuals are using the hacked WhatsApp number. They regret any inconvenience caused and advise the public to disregard messages from the number until further notice.

Minister investigate phone hack

The matter is under investigation, and the ministry urges everyone to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

"Good morning. My phone line has been compromised. Please refrain from calling the number and ignore any messages requesting assistance until the issue is resolved.

"Thank you for your understanding."

The minister will become the latest politician in Nigeria whose Whatsapp number was hacked by hackers.

In the recent week, two sitting governors in Nigeria disclosed that their WhatsApps were hacked, urging their family and friends to disregard any message asking them to send money to one account or the other.

How to avoid your phone being hacked

According to BBC, cybersecurity analyst Bilal Abdullahi recommends that governors add extra security measures to their phone numbers and WhatsApp accounts to prevent such incidents. He suggests linking WhatsApp to an email for authorization and using an app lock with a pin or passcode.

Despite efforts to combat cyber-fraud, also known as "Yahoo-Yahoo", it remains a significant problem in Nigeria. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested thousands of people, but the issue persists.

The Nigerian government has invested millions of pounds in a state-of-the-art cyber-crime centre to demonstrate its commitment to addressing the issue. The National Cyber Crime Centre (NCCC) director, Uche Ifeanyi Henry, emphasizes the government's seriousness in tackling cybercrime."

Police arrest MTN hacker

Legit.ng earlier reported that the report that hackers of the MTN website cleared the debt of subscribers on the telecom network was false.

A Facebook user, Update King, had shared a picture of 23-year-old Jeffery Okafor, who was arrested and tried in London for a murder case as an IT student who hacked the MTN website.

Update King's post was not backed up with any credible report, while MTN acknowledged the situation and attributed it to an unexpected glitch.

