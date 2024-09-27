Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied that the sum of $49.8 billion was allegedly missing from government treasuries during his tenure

At a book launch in Abuja on Thursday, September 26, Jonathan also insisted that he never sacked the former CBN governor Sanusi Lamido for raising an alarm over the alleged missing funds

Despite his removal and alleged rift since 2014, Sanusi addressed Jonathan as “my boss” and affirmed, “I do not have any grudges against anyone”

The 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said he holds no grudge against Former President Goodluck Jonathan.

As reported by Daily Trust, the duo were seen together publicly for the first time in 10 years on Thursday, September 26.

Sanusi spoke after Jonathan denied allegations that $49.8 billion was missing under his administration in 2014.

As reported by The Guardian, in 2014, Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was suspended by Jonathan after he raised the alarm that $49.8 billion was missing under Jonathan.

The issue had generated serious controversy with both men failing to see eye to eye.

But at the launch of “Public Policy and Agent Interests: Perspectives from The Emerging World”, a book edited by Shamsuddeen Usman, former Finance Minister, Jonathan and Sanusi exchanged pleasantries.

Jonathan clarified that he was not convinced by the claim. He noted that Sanusi was not sacked as CBN governor but merely suspended to allow for an investigation into some alleged fractions in the apex bank at that time.

In his speech, Sanusi who was the Special Guest of Honour addressed Jonathan as “My Boss that sacked me”, adding: “I know everyone is expecting me to respond, but I will not respond.”

“When I was told to make a speech, I told Shamsuddeen Usman that I will not speak about my intervention, out of respect for my boss, the President.”

“I’ll make a few remarks. First of all, I continue to respect my President, Jonathan. I do not have any grudges against anyone.”

