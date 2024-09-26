Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied claims that $49 billion in oil revenue was stolen under his administration

Jonathan clarified at the launch of a book co-authored by former Finance Minister Dr. Shamshudeen Usman

Jonathan highlighted how Sanusi changed his claims from $49 billion to $20 billion, and eventually $12 billion, pointing out the inconsistencies

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has refuted allegations that $49 billion in oil revenue went missing under his administration.

He made its clarification during the launch of a book, Public Policy And Agent Interests: Perspectives From The Emerging World, co-authored by former Finance Minister Dr. Shamshudeen Usman.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan speaks on $49billion Photo credit: Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan addressed the long-standing claim, first raised by the former Central Bank Governor, now Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Jonathan, who chaired the event, dismissed the allegations, stating that such an enormous sum of money could not have been stolen from Nigeria without noticeable economic effects, Leadership reported.

He explained that at the time, Nigeria's annual budget stood at around $32 billion, making it impossible for $49 billion to go missing without the impact being felt.

He recalled:

“There is no way such a huge amount of money could have been stolen in this country and the economy wouldn’t collapse. For a nation with a budget of $32bn, how would $49bn vanish?"

GEJ speaks on Sanusi's changing claims, international scrutiny

Jonathan also revealed that during his presidency, he was questioned about the missing funds by world leaders, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Vanguard reported.

He reassured them that the allegation was false and later pointed out how Sanusi had shifted his claims from $49 billion to $20 billion, and then to $12 billion.

The ex-president recounted,

“I was confronted by Angela Merkel, and I explained that no such money could have been stolen from our country.

"Sanusi himself reduced the figure from $49bn to $20bn and later $12bn. This inconsistency tells the story.”

APGA spits fire, threatens to suspend Soludo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has issued a stern warning to Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, threatening suspension from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of APGA made this declaration on Wednesday, accusing Soludo of undermining party unity and obstructing efforts to restore peace within the ranks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng