President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the demise of his elder cousin, Naheemdeen Ade Ekemode, who died at the age of 80

Tinubu recall his childhood experience with the late honoured the remarkable contributions of the late doctor in the field of medicine

Ekemode had five decades of experience as a gynaecologist and had his training in Egypt, and once served as the chairman of the Lagos State Hospitals Management Board

President Bola Tinubu has paid a heartfelt tribute to his elder cousin, Dr. Naheemdeen Ade Ekemode, who passed away at the age of 80. In a moving message, Tinubu reflected on their shared childhood memories and honoured Ekemode's remarkable contributions to the field of medicine, particularly his five decades of service as a gynaecologist.

Ekemode, who received his training in Egypt, also served as the former chairman of the Lagos State Hospitals Management Board, where he played a pivotal role in advancing healthcare in the state.

President Tinubu's elder brother is dead Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, September 23, Tinubu fondly remembered Ekemode's bright smile, infectious laughter, and unwavering kindness, which touched countless lives throughout his career.

Tinubu praises late elder brother

He praised Ekemode's compassion and care as a physician, noting that his legacy will endure through the people he healed, comforted, and uplifted. The President also cherished Ekemode's sense of humour and caring nature, which brought joy to those around him.

In his tribute, Tinubu expressed his gratitude for the time they shared, from childhood to adulthood. He acknowledged the void left by Ekemode's passing but took solace in knowing that his cousin was now at peace, free from pain and suffering.

Tinubu extended his condolences to Ekemode's family, offering his thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. He emphasized that the cherished memories they hold dear and the love Ekemode shared will provide strength and comfort in the days ahead.

Source: Legit.ng