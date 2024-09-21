Voters in Edo state are electing a new governor as the tenure of incumbent Godwin Obaseki comes to an end

Although 17 candidates are participating, the race is primarily focused on three contenders: Asue Ighodalo (PDP), Monday Okpebholo (APC), and Olumide Akpata (LP)

In a poll by Legit.ng, Nigerians on social media predicted the candidates that may emerge victorious in the election

Benin City, Edo state - Voters in Edo state are set to elect a new governor today, Saturday, September 21, as the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki, nears the end of his tenure.

As voters troop out to cast their votes, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will emerge the winner in a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter.

The top three contenders for the Edo 2024 guber are Asue Ighodalo (PDP), Monday Okpebholo (APC), and Olumide Akpata (LP). Photo credits: Sen, Monday Okpebholo Edo, Asue Ighodalo, Olumide Akpata

According to INEC's data, 17 political parties and candidates are participating in the election.

However, attention is focused on three leading candidates vying for the state’s top position.

Edo state election: Who are the top contenders?

Though 17 candidates are participating in the poll, only three are considered the top contenders. They are:

Asue Ighodalo (PDP) Monday Okpebholo (APC) Olumide Akpata (LP)

Who will win Edo governorship election?

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on X (formerly Twitter), 47.3% of the respondents said Olumide Akpata, the LP candidate, would win the election, while 32.8% went for Ighodalo of the PDP.

Meanwhile, 19.8% of the respondents predicted that the APC candidate, Okpebholo, would win.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide insight into the possible voting pattern. INEC will conduct the voting and officially declare the winner.

APC chieftain predicts winner of Edo governorship election

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, has predicted the winner of the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

Okoye said with confidence that the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, will defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and emerge the winner.

The APC chieftain said the grassroots influence of Adams Oshiomhole and the reinstated deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, will favour the APC.

