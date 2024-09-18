Former governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa, has inaugurated a N1 billion foundation 'for the wellbeing of his people'

Bafarawa said that considering the enormous powers of an executive governor, the temptation to transgress is always there

The former governor sought forgiveness from the people for whatever wrong he had done during his tenure as governor of Sokoto state

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto state, has asked for forgiveness “in whatever area I fell short of the people’s expectations.”

Legit.ng reports that the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said this on Wednesday, September 18, while launching the Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa Foundation in Sokoto. At the event, he committed N1 billion to the wellbeing of Sokoto people.

Bafarawa who said he has “mixed feelings each time” he looks back to his years as governor, said thoughts of scenarios of misappropriation of funds through acts of omission or commission could be “troubling” and “prick the conscience”.

The former governor said:

“I must confess that I entertain some mixed feelings each time I look back to my years as governor.

"While acknowledging the people’s love and solidarity, I feel that I can do more in the area of giving back to the people."

He added:

“I may not have lived up to everyone’s expectations. Consequently, I seek the face of the people afresh in this regard.

"Personally, I ask for forgiveness, as I have always done, in whatever area I fell short of the people’s expectations.”

Legit.ng reports that Bafarawa, 69, served as governor of Sokoto state from 1999 to 2007.

Following his tenure as governor, Bafarawa founded the Democratic People's Party (DPP) and became the party's presidential candidate in the 2007 election.

He garnered 289,224 votes, coming fifth in the poll won by late Umaru Yar'Adua.

Bafarawa quits politics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bafarawa announced his retirement from politics after more than 40 years.

The former presidential aspirant said he would never contest for any elective office or accept a political appointment.

Bafarawa lamented the “abuse of privilege” among Nigerian politicians.

