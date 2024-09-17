The opposition PDP was defeated in the court on Tuesday regarding its move to stop LGA elections in Kwara state

PDP had dragged the Kwara state government to court to prevent the LG polls from holding on September 21 citing some key reasons

However, on Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a ruling enabling Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to conduct Kwara State’s local government elections

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, vacated an ex-parte order barring the Kwara state government led by AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq from conducting the local government election slated for September 21, 2024.

PDP loses challenge against Kwara government. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

LG election: PDP loses bid to stop Kwara govt

Justice Peter Lifu, while delivering a ruling in the suit held that the order which was issued July 29, has expired as it has exceeded the 14 days approved by law.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had in a suit, sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC), Kwara AG, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and State Security Service (SSS) as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

PDP, in the suit filed through its team of lawyers led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, claimed that all the conditions and precedents contained in Local Government Electoral Laws in Kwara state were deliberately jettisoned by KWASIEC under unacceptable circumstances.

The political party said that KWSIEC had applied to INEC for the register of voters in Kwara to use the same in the conduct of the LG polls.

Kwara LGA election: Tuesday court judgement

Justice Lifu based on PDP’s submission, issued an ex-parte motion to stop INEC from releasing the national voters’ register to KWSIEC for the September 21 Local Government election in the state, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit, Th Punch reported.

PDP candidate loses to AAC in Bauchi LGA election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has announced Yunusa Muhammad of the African Action Congress (AAC) as the winner of the councilorship election in Papa Ward.

According to the results declared on Saturday, August 17, by the Returning Officer, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, at the collation centre in Darazo, Muhammad secured victory with 1,156 votes, defeating Ashiru Mohammad Papa of the ruling PDP, who garnered 1,053 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng