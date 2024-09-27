BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Former PDP Governor, Details Emerge
FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku on Friday, September 27.
The 70-year-old politician was the executive governor of Taraba state for 8 years (2015–2023) under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to TVC News, Ishaku was arrested over alleged N27billion fraud.
