Amid fuel price hike, a former Nigerian lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has taken to social media to flaunt his latest bike in his garage

The controversial former senator, while flaunting his power bike, said Tinubu's economic decision informed his recent decision to purchase the Vespa bike that helps manage fuel

Legit.ng reported that the PDP announced the suspension of the former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, from the party over alleged anti-party activities on Friday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A few hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suspended Senator Dino Melaye, he took to his social media page to flaunt his new motorbike, a Vespa scooter bike.

Dino Melaye laments fuel hike, flaunts new bike. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

Video: Dino Melaye laments fuel scarcity, gets new bike

Melaye, who represented Kogi West senatorial district at the National Assembly, flaunted his new bike on his Instagram page on Friday, September 13 and shared a video that has gotten many talking.

Melaye, who likes luxury cars, from all indications, said he decided to dumped his luxury motorbike and opted for the Vespa bike because of the fuel price hike and scarcity occasioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic decisions.

Recall that the PDP suspended Melaye from the party due to alleged anti-party activities.

The Ayetoro/Iluagba Ward 1 party executive committee made this decision after reviewing the report of the disciplinary committee tasked with investigating Melaye's actions.

A few hours after the suspension, Melaye seems unbothered. He shared a video of his new bike and wrote:

"Fuel economy under Tinubu economy. I decided to apply sense. Vespa lo laiye. SENSE!!!!!

Nigerians react as Dino Melaye flaunts new bike

Nigerans took to the comment section on Melaye's Instagram page and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

lightbeatz.classic wrote:

"Tinubu Government don make Baba turn content creator."

sketelrisky said:

"Man with the Swag."

faithpaschal8 wrote:

"My senator 🔥🔥abeg adopt me sir."

tundesnazzy wrote:

"Baba no even send PDP."

See the video of Melaye's new bike below:

Fuel hike: Borno residents turn to bicycles, horses for transportation

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that the recent surge in petroleum pump prices has caused a change in transportation habits among Borno state residents.

As the price hike becomes increasingly unbearable, people are now opting for alternative means of mobility.

In a physical chat with Legit.ng, a Keke rider, Paulinus Oke, said he no longer gets many passengers in a day, unlike before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng