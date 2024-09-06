The recent surge in petroleum pump prices has caused a change in transportation habits among Borno State residents

As the price hike becomes increasingly unbearable, people are now opting for alternative means of mobility

Residents including civil servants, have been embracing more affordable options like trekking, horse riding, and cycling to navigate the city's major roads

A sudden change has swept through the streets of Borno State, as residents seek alternative transportation methods in response to the rising cost of fuel.

The economic strain of the price hike has become increasingly evident, with many individuals opting to leave their vehicles behind in favour of more affordable options.

Photos show people using bicycles and horses Photo credit: Glyn Howells/ Getty Images, PUNCH.

Source: UGC

Borno residents begin using bicycles, horses

Maiduguri, the state capital, witnessed a notable transformation, as its once-congested roads have given way to a more serene and peaceful atmosphere due to the economic situation.

The sounds of horse hooves and bicycle bells are now becoming the order of the day, replacing the noise of car horns and revving engines.

Pedestrians, horse riders, and cyclists have taken over, reclaiming the streets and creating a new path forward in the face of Nigeria's economic crisis.

Speaking to PUNCH, one of the pedestrians, Dadoon Pam, who works as a graphic designer, stated that commuters are now paying almost double the amount before the increase.

In his words:

“This price has affected me terribly because as a graphic designer, I need electricity to make my design. Now that we depend solely on fuel to work. This increase means I now have to charge my clients more. Though It will be bad for business I don’t have an option as we speak.”

Reacting to the hike, an enumerator with a Non-governmental Organization, Jeremiah Blessing, revealed that she now breaks her morning movement by trekking halfway before boarding a tricycle.

“What I do now is to break my movement, trek to a point then take Keke from there. Since the hike in fuel prices, it has not been easy because I go to work late almost every day. Sometimes, I stand up to 10 to 30 minutes before seeing a tricycle going toward my direction because many riders have packed their tricycle due to the price increase,” she said.

In the same vein, a Retired customs officer, Tuja Mai Abba, revealed that since the price increase, he abandoned his vehicles for commercial tricycles, stating that it saves cost.

In his words:

“The government is confusing us about this issue of fuel subsidy and availability. You hear one story today and another story tomorrow. It is seriously affecting me, I have abandoned my car for a while now,” Abba said.

Lamenting over the hike in transport cost, Daniel Omolara, a member of a Non-governmental Organization, said:

“Since I brought my car down to Maiduguri, I have never for one day left it at home to go to work. But today, if I try to drive that car out, I might push the car back home. There is no money to buy the fuel at that rate. Honestly, 5,000 Naira Fuel can no longer take me a day. Where will I be getting such money from?”

Speaking on the development, a private school teacher in D’littles International Maiduguri, Micheal Johnson, revealed that he now treks and makes use of bicycles because tricycle riders have increased prices almost double the amount before the price increase.

“My school is not too far, I went there today on my own foot. Although we haven’t resumed if it persists after after resumption. I will learn to wake up earlier,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng