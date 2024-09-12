The wife of a Bauchi lawmaker has come under heavy criticism for distributing sugarcane sticks to youths

A photo of Hajiya Fatima Aminu Aliyu Garu, wife of Nigerian House of Representatives member Garu Aminu Aliyu, went viral after distributing sugarcane sticks to youths in Bauchi

Bauchi state chapter of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Nigerians have reacted differently to the "initiative" by the lawmaker's wife

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Hajiya Fatima Aliyu Aminu Garu, the wife of Hon. Aliyu Aminu Garu, Member Representing Bauchi Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, has been criticized for allegedly distributing sugarcane sticks to some youths as an empowerment initiative.

The lawmaker’s wife and some children are seen holding the sugarcane sticks. Photo credit: Abdulrahmam Sanusi, Honorable Aminu Aliyu Garu

Source: Facebook

Empowerment initiative: Bauchi lawmaker's wife criticised

Pictures of the event have attracted ridicule and criticisms from the lawmaker’s wife.

Weighing in on the situation, Bauchi state chapter of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), expressed disappointment.

In a statement, state secretary of the PRP Abdulazeez Haruna, said:

“This gesture falls short of the expected standard of representation for the good people of Bauchi Federal Constituency.

“As a party, we believe that genuine representation goes beyond mere tokenism and selective empowerment programs. The people of Bauchi Local Government Area/Federal Constituency deserve more than just meagre handouts and superficial gestures. They deserve meaningful developmental initiatives that address their pressing needs and concerns.”

All efforts made to get the reaction of the member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency was not successful but one of his aides told Daily Trust that the lawmaker had travelled out of the country on an official assignment.

Nigerians react as Rep's lawmaker empowers youths with sugarcane sticks

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from the comment section on X below:

@zubidavies tweeted:

"I am waiting for Broom empowerment.

"Do whatever you like with the broom."

@tijjanibabaali tweeted:

"This country is not moving forward gaskiya. So disappointed in our leaders."

@Irunnia_ tweeted:

"Bad government will touch everyone irrespective of tribe or religion. Make them dey suffer the nonsense wey dem vote."

@AimThaMachine_ tweeted:

"Why not rice?

"Rice don finish??"

@realFejiro tweeted:

"Na God go sha punish some people."

@jagabanolu tweeted:

"And you wonder why there is a high level of out of school children."

@01_oluwakayode tweeted:

"Our leaders are displaying foolery on a daily basis. They're not even ashamed to be a fool."

The Guardian and SaharaReporters also confirmed the report in their publication on Wednesday, September 11.

Kano Senator explains why he donated 1 million pots

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Rufai Sani Hanga has countered critics who condemned his recent donations to the people in his constituency.

The Kano lawmaker disclosed that the gesture was something he had been doing even before his election in 2023.

Senator Hanga came under heavy criticism recently for donating clay pots and burial materials, an act of kindness many perceived as irrelevant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng