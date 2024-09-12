Drama As Nigerian Governor’s SA Resigns, Laments: “Receiving Salary Without Working”
- Ibraheem Abdulhameed known as Labaeka, has resigned from his position as the SA on Artiste Matters to Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
- Labaeka stepped down from his role while lamenting that he was being paid for doing nothing as an aide to the governor
- The popular Islamic cleric and singer was appointed by Governor AbdulRazaq as Special Assistant, Artist, on January 6th, 2023
Popular Islamic cleric and singer Ibraheem Abdulhameed, known as Labaeka, has resigned as Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's Special Assistant on Artiste Matters.
Labaeka tells Kwara governor to stop paying him salary
Labaeka expressed frustration with the role, citing a lack of clear duties and opportunities to perform his responsibilities.
In his resignation letter dated September 12, 2023, Labaeka revealed that, due to the absence of a specific schedule or defined duties, he could not justify continuing to receive a salary without fulfilling any responsibilities, The Punch reported.
As reported by PremiumTimes, Labaeka said:
“I am writing this letter with all sense of humility and gratitude for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Special Assistant, Artiste, in your cabinet.
“Having served in this capacity for a period of 1 year and 7 months, I wish to respectfully tender my resignation.”
He added:
“Since my appointment is based on public trust, I cannot continue to break that trust by taking a salary for doing nothing. As an Islamic cleric, it is against my beliefs, and I haven’t been at peace with myself. So, I want my salary to be stopped immediately.”
Tinubu's spokesperson, Ngelale, steps down
In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Ajuri Ngelale, the official spokesperson of President Bola Tinubu, announced that he will be embarking on an indefinite leave.
Ngelale also announced that he would be stepping down from two other positions President Tinubu had appointed him to head.
The presidential spokesperson cited complicated family health challenges as reasons why he was stepping down.
