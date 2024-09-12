Ibraheem Abdulhameed known as Labaeka, has resigned from his position as the SA on Artiste Matters to Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Labaeka stepped down from his role while lamenting that he was being paid for doing nothing as an aide to the governor

The popular Islamic cleric and singer was appointed by Governor AbdulRazaq as Special Assistant, Artist, on January 6th, 2023

Popular Islamic cleric and singer Ibraheem Abdulhameed, known as Labaeka, has resigned as Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's Special Assistant on Artiste Matters.

Labaeka tells Kwara governor to stop paying him salary

Labaeka expressed frustration with the role, citing a lack of clear duties and opportunities to perform his responsibilities.

In his resignation letter dated September 12, 2023, Labaeka revealed that, due to the absence of a specific schedule or defined duties, he could not justify continuing to receive a salary without fulfilling any responsibilities, The Punch reported.

As reported by PremiumTimes, Labaeka said:

“I am writing this letter with all sense of humility and gratitude for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Special Assistant, Artiste, in your cabinet.

“Having served in this capacity for a period of 1 year and 7 months, I wish to respectfully tender my resignation.”

He added:

“Since my appointment is based on public trust, I cannot continue to break that trust by taking a salary for doing nothing. As an Islamic cleric, it is against my beliefs, and I haven’t been at peace with myself. So, I want my salary to be stopped immediately.”

Read the full details of Labaeka's resignation letter here:

