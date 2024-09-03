A Nigerian man posted a video of the Kwara State University, Malete, showing its beautiful campus

A Nigerian man captured the beauty of the Kwara State University (KWASU) in a video.

The man said KWASU could rank as one of the most beautiful universities in Nigeria.

The man said Kwasu has a beautiful campus.

A video posted on TikTok by @dejiosd shows the main campus of the school and its ambiance.

He said:

"Kwara State University is one of the most beautiful universities in Nigeria. As you go to school, try to learn handwork."

The video shows the school's library, a network of roads, the school gate, and the senate building.

Reactions as man shows Kwara State University

@Mallex asked:

"Any KWASU students here?"

@Dart_bard_boy said:

"Uniosun is the best."

@bae said:

"Where is Unilorin video?"

@BigWills said:

"Lasu is coming for that Library title."

@Akwaany asked:

"I hope fine girls plenty sha? Because I'm gonna get admitted this year."

@Harbohlahijih said:

"KWASU! You see, from their main entrance to the school entrance is another journey entirely... I can relate."

@Adekunle said:

"What else aside the library?"

@Shuaib Ridwan213 said:

"Dem value this library pass their certificate sef."

@Yourfavorite ex said:

"Later now una go drag me again if I talk my mind."

@FÃWàZ said:

"I pray I gain my admission o. inshallah."

@Temix Thomas said:

"My school. Mass communication 400 level currently. but get money if you dey come kwasu ooo."

@Spur Yanky said:

"Since the beginning of this year, una no allow Unilorin student rest."

Source: Legit.ng