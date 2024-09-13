No less than three governors in Nigeria postponed the resumption of primary and post-primary students in their states

The governors: Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Alex Otti of Abia and Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano, gave reasons for their actions

The schools are scheduled for resumption on Monday, September 9, for the 2024/2025 academic session

Nigerians have started grumbling and protesting over the recent increase in the price of petrol in the country. In many parts of the country, the commodity is being sold at ₦1,200, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is reportedly selling it between ₦900 and ₦1000, depending on the location.

This development, among others, has caused some governors to suspend school resumptions in their states, citing the high cost of transportation. Students are expected to return to school on Monday, September 8.

Below is a list of governors who have suspended school resumption because of the increase in pump price:

Kano suspends school resumption for urgent reason

The Kano state government has announced a delay in the resumption of primary and post-primary schools for the 2024/2025 academic session, previously scheduled for September 9, 2024.

According to a statement released by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Balarabe Kiru, on behalf of the Commissioner of Education, Umar Doguwa, the postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances.

Although the exact reasons for the delay were not disclosed, the Commissioner assured that a new resumption date would be announced soon by the Ministry of Education.

Why Edo suspends school resumption

The Edo State Government has announced an indefinite postponement of school resumption due to the recent surge in petrol prices and the resulting hardships faced by parents and guardians.

In a statement issued by Ojo Akin-Longe, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, the government directed that all public and private schools remain closed until further notice.

The statement cited the current tension and challenges caused by the fuel price hike and urged parents, guardians, and caregivers to monitor their children's activities closely during this time.

Why Abia postpones school resumption

The Abia State Government has announced a new resumption date for the 2024/2025 academic session, postponing the original date of September 16 to September 23.

According to Commissioner for Information Okey Kanu, the postponement is due to a coinciding Muslim holiday. Kanu made the announcement during a press briefing on the outcome of the Executive Council meeting in Umuahia.

Additionally, he revealed that the second batch of teacher training will take place from September 11 to September 20. All public and private schools in the state will now resume on September 23.

