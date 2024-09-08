In a surprising move, the Kano State Government has indefinitely postponed the resumption of schools for the 2024/2025 academic session, mirroring a similar decision by Edo State

While Edo attributed its postponement to the recent surge in petrol prices, Kano's authorities have cited unspecified "urgent reasons" for the delay

With schools in both states already on an extended break, the new resumption dates remain uncertain, leaving parents and students anxiously awaiting further updates

Following in the footsteps of Edo State, the Kano State Government has announced the indefinite postponement of the resumption of both primary and secondary schools for the 2024/2025 academic session.

However, while Edo cited the recent petrol price increase as the rationale behind its decision, the Kano government offered no such specifics, attributing the delay instead to unspecified “urgent reasons.”

The schools, which had been closed for over a month in both states, were initially set to reopen on Monday, September 9, 2024. But like Edo, Kano has chosen to hold off on the new academic year’s start, with no updated date for reopening provided.

Kano, Edo delay school resumption date indefinitely

In a statement released on Saturday by Balarabe Kiru, Director of Public Enlightenment at the Kano Ministry of Education, the postponement was officially confirmed. Kiru, quoting the state’s Commissioner for Education, Umar Doguwa, explained that the decision was based on these undisclosed urgent reasons.

“I wish to inform pupils, students, and parents that the announcement earlier made for school resumption on 8th and 9th September 2024 is now being postponed,” the statement read. “This is due to some urgent reasons that will help in improving the provision of a conducive learning atmosphere for our children.”

The commissioner reassured parents and guardians that a new date for the resumption would be communicated at a later time. Kiru also appealed for understanding from the affected parties, urging patience despite the potential inconvenience caused by the indefinite postponement.

As both states grapple with uncertainties surrounding the academic calendar, the indefinite delay has left parents, students, and school authorities in limbo, awaiting further information on when schools will finally reopen.

Edo cancels private, public schools resumption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo State Government has announced an indefinite postponement of school resumption due to the recent fuel price hike.

In a memo issued by Ojo Akin-Longe, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, the government stated that the reopening of all public and private schools, originally scheduled for Monday, September 9, 2024, has been delayed until further notice.

