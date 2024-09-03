The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum has condemned Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for threatening to "set their states on fire" if they interfere in Rivers State party affairs.

The forum, led by Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, described Wike's threats as "unbridled, irresponsible, and unacceptable" and called on the security agencies to take cognisance of them.

PDP governors tackle Wike on his recent threat

Source: Twitter

In their reaction to the minister's outburst, the governors expressed concern over Wike's statements, which have gone viral on social media, and resolved to support Rivers State Governor Similaye Fubara.

According to the forum, the PDP governors are committed to maintaining peace, cohesion, and collaboration among party leaders and members.

Wike's threats were seen as undermining efforts to build and maintain peace, and the governors noted that he had previously benefited from the forum's support during his tenure as governor.

The governors reiterated their position on the affairs of the PDP in Rivers State, as unanimously resolved at their meetings, and emphasized that it is not subject to review by any individual. They clarified that their position is not personal and does not undermine the relevance of any party stakeholder.

The Governor Bala-led forum expressed its commitment to working with the PDP's National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure Governor Fubara receives all privileges due to him as a PDP governor.

They emphasized the importance of unity and collective progress within the party and encouraged dialogue and reconciliation to resolve differences. The forum then called on national security heads to take note of Wike's threats and emphasized that no one is above the law.

