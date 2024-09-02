Edo, Kwara and Anambra are the three states Nigerians are looking forward to having elections in the month of September 2024

In Edo state, the people will be trooping out to vote for a new governor between the ruling PDP and the leading opposition, APC and Labour Party

An election will also be held in Anambra state in the Southeast and Kwara state in the North Central

Nigerians in some states will experience a new downturn in elections in September. According to the schedule of events for the ninth month of 2024, at least three states will have elections in September.

The forthcoming elections ranged from the local government elections to the governorship election in Edo state. Recall that many state governors have started conducting local government polls following the judgment of the Supreme Court on local government autonomy.

Recall that the Supreme Court of Nigeria recently affirmed the autonomy of local governments, declaring that they are not appendages of state governments. The court held that the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, confer autonomy on local governments, and that any attempt to usurp their powers or interfere with their operations is unconstitutional.

It effectively puts an end to the practice of state governments controlling the affairs of local governments, including the management of their finances and personnel. With this judgment, local governments are now free to operate independently, make their own decisions, and deliver services to their communities without undue interference from state governments.

This led to the pressure on many state governors to ensure that local government elections are conducted at the appropriate time to allow them have access to their federal allocation.

Below are the list of the elections in September

2024 Edo state governorship election

The leading candidates in the election are Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 125,928 of the 184,438 newly printed permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) have already been collected in Edo state.

The PVC collection, according to INEC, represents 68.3% of the 184,438 new cards issued during the recent continuous voter registration exercise.

A pre-election poll shows that Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, is leading his two main challengers.

In the poll conducted by the African Polling Institute (API), 43% of the respondents favoured Ighodalo as the next governor, 20% favoured Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while 9% favoured the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata.

However, according to the poll result, 28% of the 2,678 respondents were undecided.

Anambra local government election

Ten years after the last democratically elected local government election in Anambra state, the Charles Soludo administration has announced Saturday, September 28, 2024, as the new date for the next local council elections in the state.

State chief electoral officer and chairman of the newly inaugurated Anambra state Independent National Electoral Commission (ANSIEC), Genevieve Osakwe, who made the disclosure in a recent press briefing at the commission's headquarters in Awka said every arrangement leading to hitch-free exercise would be conducted and concluded.

Going by past announcements, the Anambra government is expected to declare a public holiday to enable eligible voters to participate in the local government election scheduled for September 28, 2024.

Kwara Local Government Election

The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) has also announced that local government election in the state will be held on September 21.

According to a statement on the commission, efforts were being made to ensure that the council poll will be held on the scheduled date.

