Edo 2024 Election: INEC, Security Agencies Cautioned as Group Warns APC
- The Edo Democracy Movement (EDM) has warned the APC against rigging the upcoming Edo governorship election
- The EDM also cautioned INEC and security agencies to remain impartial and resist political pressure
- The movement emphasised that Edo state, with its high level of political awareness, cannot be manipulated
Benin City, Edo state - The Edo Democracy Movement (EDM) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against rigging the forthcoming Edo governorship election, threatening a "revolution" that would resonate across Nigeria.
In a statement, EDM convener Omoregbe Osayiuwa said the people of Edo state were determined to protect their democratic rights and would resist any attempt to manipulate the election.
“Any attempt by the APC to rig the forthcoming Edo governorship election will be met with unprecedented resistance, sparking a revolution that will reverberate across Nigeria, beginning from Edo state,” Osayiuwa declared.
Edo 2024: Group cautions INEC, security agencies
The EDM also cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to remain impartial and resist political pressure.
“We caution the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to remain impartial and resist any pressure from politicians to destabilize our state,” the statement read.
Edo state cannot be manipulated, says EDM
Osayiuwa emphasised that Edo state was not susceptible to political manipulation due to its high level of political awareness.
"Edo is not one of those states that will be subjugated or manipulated for political gains. The high level of political awareness among the people of Edo will not allow for any compromise on the sanctity of their votes,” he asserted.
The EDM's warning comes as the state prepares for the governorship election. The movement emphasised the importance of a free, fair, and credible electoral process.
“Our state has always been a beacon of democracy, and we will not stand by while our democratic rights are trampled upon,” Osayiuwa reiterated.
Poll predicts winner of Edo 2024 election
Meanwhile, the poll released by the Africa Polling Institute (API) shows Dr Asue Ighodalo, the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Edo guber, is leading.
The poll, conducted between August 12th and 16th, 2024, offers a snapshot of voter intentions, with Ighodalo pulling ahead of his rivals.
The API report suggests that the election could ultimately become a two-horse race between the PDP and APC, depending on which candidate can sway the undecided 28% of voters.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.