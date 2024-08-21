President Bola Tinubu's administration has been revealed to be spending N2.079 billion as monthly earnings of 99 non-principal senators in the national assembly

This followed Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila's revelation that he received N21 million as his monthly earnings, contrary to the claim of the RMAFC

However, the monthly earnings of the ten principal officers of the Senate have remained sacred, and none of them is ready to talk about it

The monthly earnings of Nigerian federal lawmakers have continued to generate reactions and debates following revelations from former Senator Shehu Sani and calls from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo and Sani were vindicated when Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila of Kano South disclosed that he got nothing less than N21 million monthly as his earnings.

How much is the Nigerian senator's monthly earnings?

Meanwhile, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) disclosed that Nigerian senators' salaries are N1,063,860 monthly. The commission disclosed that their monthly pay is N168,866.70 while others are allowance.

Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu, the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs chairman, denied Sumaila's comment in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, August 15.

Adaramodu did not explain how the N21 million monthly pay came into existence, noting that Sumaila receives N21 million monthly as a running cost, which is different from his statutory salary, which is N1 million.

99 senators get N21m each from Tinubu govt

An analysis of Sumaila's revelation indicated that the non-principal officers receiving similar amounts are 99 in number. In contrast, what the principal officers of the house earn has yet to be made public.

Kawu's disclosure reveals that the total monthly package for all 99 non-principal officers of the Senate amounts to N2.079 billion. This means that the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government is paying N2.079 billion to the 99 senators from the nation's account.

FG spends N1.4bn annually for 109 senators

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has finally released the budget for 109 senators' annual salaries and allowances.

Through the RMAFC, the government disclosed that each Nigerian senator earns N1.06 million monthly in salaries and allowances.

An analysis of the disclosure reveals that the federal government allocates at least N1.4 billion annually to cover senators' salaries and allowances.

