Chief Bode George, a member of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has attributed the party's ongoing internal conflict to issues of injustice and the failure of leaders to adhere to the party's constitution.

No need for a reconciliation committee, says Bode George

Bode George speaks on internal wrangling of PDP

Source: Twitter

He emphasized that for true peace to be restored, party stakeholders must first conduct an impartial analysis of the immediate and underlying causes of the crisis before establishing a reconciliation committee.

The PDP chieftain said:

“There’s no chance in the world that the chairman of the party will come from the same zone as the president, the presidential candidate of the party.

“That was where the disagreement started, and they didn’t handle it well. That was why we went to war, divided. And of course, divided how will we not be defeated house?

“We could not prevent that from happening. And as we are now, there is no solid opposition to counter the lackluster or non-seriousness of those in government now. We are busy fighting ourselves."

Chief George expressed these views during a TVC program titled "National Reconciliation and Discipline in the PDP," hosted by Femi Akande, on Sunday evening, as reported by the Punch.

He criticized the move to set up a Reconciliation Committee as an example of putting the cart before the horse, Vanguard reported.

How 2023 presidential election cracked PDP, Bode George explains

Commenting on the events leading up to the current crisis and the efforts made to reconcile the conflicting members, George stated:

“Now, when my dear friend, Atiku said he wanted to, we said, no, this is not possible. How do we sell that to our own people, for them to accept us?

"Because members of a political party are not the only electoral members who will vote.

“People are looking at you. They are watching you. How would I go and campaign, no, the Constitution is clear. And then somehow he emerged.

"And then we said, okay, fine. After a lot of discussion, bargaining and all that, we said, okay, the national chairman must now go back to the south. He said, no, that was where the division started."

Source: Legit.ng