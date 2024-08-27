JUST IN: National Assembly Member Attacked in Bauchi, Details Emerge
- A member of the Nigerian national assembly, Adamu Hashimu Ranga, saw the other side of his constituency as he was attacked
- Ranga is a PDP lawmaker representing Ningi/Warji federal constituency of Bauchi state
- The attack happened at the burial of the Emir of Ningi in Bauchi state, Yunusa Danyaya
Bauchi, Bauchi state - Adamu Ranga, the member representing Ningi/Warji federal constituency of Bauchi state, was assaulted by irate youths who attacked his vehicle in Ningi on Sunday, August 25.
According to the Nigerian Tribune in a report on Tuesday, August 27, the federal lawmaker, and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had attended the burial of Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya, the Emir of Ningi in Bauchi.
The angry youths allegedly accused him of abandoning them after his election and relocating to Abuja. Ranga was attacked when he was leaving the palace.
A group of youths reportedly began chanting “Ba mu yi, ba mu yi” in Hausa while hurling sand and stones at him as he scampered for safety.
Though efforts were made to pacify the youths, the attack intensified as the lawmaker moved towards his vehicle with actions resulting in significant damage to the vehicle he rode in as the car’s screen and windows, as well as the rear mirrors, shattered.
Bauchi gov mourns Emir of Ningi
Meanwhile, Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, also attended the funeral for the late Emir of Ningi and offered his condolences.
Throughout the solemn occasion, special prayers were recited, seeking God's mercy and forgiveness for the departed first-class monarch.
