An aide of Aminu Tambuwal has been remanded in prison for sharing Governor Ahmad Aliyu's poor O’level result

Shafi’u Umar Tureta was said to have allegedly insulted Governor Aliyu, his wife, and his deputy on a Facebook post

The offences and charges against Tambuwal's aide were said to have contravened the Penal Code

Sokoto state - A magistrate court has remanded Shafi’u Umar Tureta, an aide of former Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal for allegedly insulting Governor Ahmad Aliyu.

Tureta is the special assistant on local and digital media to Tambuwal.

Tureta shared videos to mock the governor for not “being fluent in English”. Photo credit: @talk2ebby

Source: Twitter

He was reported arrested by armed security operatives who invaded his residence on Sunday, August 25.

Tambuwal’s aide was charged with circulating injurious falsehood and engraving matter known to be defamatory.

The magistrate, Fatima Hassan, gave the judgement on Monday, August 26 as the charges contravened the Penal Code.

As reported by TheCable, Tureta allegedly committed the offences in July.

Tambuwal’s aide allegedly shared a document that purportedly showed that Aliyu scored F9 in the English Language in the senior school certificate examination (SSCE).

He was also said to have posted a video showing the spraying of dollar notes during the birthday celebration of the governor’s wife, Fatima.

Tureta was also accused of sharing videos to mock the governor for not “being fluent in English”.

As reported by Premium Times, Tureta's lawyer, Yusuf Abubakar said his client denied the charges and made an oral application for his bail.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the ruling on bail application to 6 September and ordered his remand in the correctional facility till then.

District head suspended for insulting’ governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ali Maina Gabai, the District Head of Gabai in Gujba Emirate in Yobe state was reportedly suspended for openly disrespecting Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The district head was accused of raining insults on the governor during an outdoor event in the state. A letter informing the district head was sent to him on Monday, October 18, 2021 by the secretary of his territory.

”Your suspension was as a result of your negative statements, gross misconduct, disobedience, and disrespect to the constituted authority."

