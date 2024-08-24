The Nigeria Police Force has arrested Bristol Tamunobiefiri, also known as PIDOM, for allegedly compromising government operations

The police revealed that he was apprehended on August 5 in Rivers State, prompting a significant social media outcry after journalist David Hundeyin reported his disappearance

Police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi assured the public of a thorough investigation into the allegations, emphasizing the commitment to uphold the law

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force announced the arrest of Bristol Tamunobiefiri, known as PIDOM, by officials from the National Cybercrime Center for allegedly compromising the integrity of government operations.

Tamunobiefiri, who operates anonymously as a whistleblower on X under the handle 99% Oppressed and tweets as #PIDOMNIGERIA, was apprehended on August 5 in his hotel room in Rivers State.

Police speak on arrest of anonymous whistleblower Photo credit: @Jmartinsijere

Source: Twitter

Hundeyin raises alarm over Tamunobiefiri whereabout

On Thursday, August 22, journalist David Hundeyin revealed that PIDOMNigeria had been missing since August 5, following a report from one of PIDOM's associates.

Hundeyin's disclosure sparked a significant social media outcry, with campaigns and hashtags like #PIDOM, #FreePidom, and #WhereisPidom demanding his whereabouts, The Punch reported.

Police: Tamunobiefiri will face unlawful possession, other charges

In a statement released on Saturday, August 24, Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi stated that PIDOMNigeria faces additional charges, including unlawful possession, leaking classified documents, and cyber-related offenses.

The statement reads:

“In a well-coordinated effort, officials from the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre apprehended Bristol Isaac Tamunobiefiri, also known as PIDOM, on allegations of committing serious offences that undermine the integrity of government operations.

"The arrest took place on August 5, 2024, in his hotel room in Rivers State.

"There are multiple accusations against the suspect, including illegal possession, leaking classified documents, cyber-related crimes, and more."

Adejobi assured the public that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted into the charges against PIDOM, Leadership reported.

Police take over premises of popular Abuja church

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that church service abruptly ended at the United Methodist Church in the Durumi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as congregants engaged in a free for all fight.

The fight, which went on for hours, resulted in damage to some of the church’s property and required intervention from FCT police command operatives to bring it under control.

Frantic efforts initially made by the police to stop the fight proved abortive until tear gas was released.

Source: Legit.ng