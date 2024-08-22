One of Nigeria's main opposition leaders, Peter Obi, has urged authorities to handle the allegations levelled against the president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, with extreme caution

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Thursday, August 22, asked authorities to exercise "extreme caution" as police tackle Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Legit.ng recalls that the police on Monday, August 19, invited Ajaero for questioning over allegations of terrorism financing, treasonable felony, cybercrime and other related offences.

'Invitations to NLC boss expected' - Peter Obi

Reacting to the saga via a social media post, Obi said the anxiety generated by the police's invitation "should not be unexpected given the critical position he (Ajaero) holds as leader of the nation's workforce".

Obi’s Labour Party is an offspring of the NLC.

According to Obi, the NLC is 'an interlocutor of the FG on various labour disputes and other national interest issues, and on that basis alone, Ajaero represents an umbrella organisation that should inform the authorities of their approach and modalities'.

Speaking further, the former Anambra state governor asserted that the alleged infractions listed on the letter of invitation to Ajaero are "weighty", adding that "there is no clarity on the circumstances".

The presidential hopeful called for "extreme caution" in the matter.

Via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Obi concluded:

"Invitations like the one to Ajaero are expected. But the rule of law and the laws of evidence should be observed.

"Labour should stick to its strengths and powers in order to maintain democratic order and sanity."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi and Nigeria's former vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, attended the 2024 International Leaders Forum in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

The two were invited by the Board of the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI).

