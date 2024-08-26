The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service urged Nigerians to report any officer from the system found wanting

While speaking at a virtual event, she revealed that the welfare of immigration personnel has been improved

She touched on other factors, which included the highly contested passport fees increase and the introduction of e-gate

Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service Kemi Nanna Nandap has urged Nigerians to report any immigration officer requesting money in addition to the regular passport registration and issuance fee.

Speaking during a public meeting held on X on Saturday, which Legit.ng attended virtually, she urged Nigerians to use the online system provided by the Immigration Service, adding that personnel wages had been improved to curb issues of corruption and fraud.

Nigerian Immigration CG speaks on officers requesting money. Photo credit: X/@nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

“One thing that we have done that we have been very silent about is improved personnel welfare. Since I came on board, I have made the welfare of personnel a front burner. This has been a good experience for our officers. Whether you like it or not, you can deploy technology as much as possible, it is the people who will manage the technology. If they are not well grounded and supported, it is going to be an exercise in futility,” she said.

The CGIS emphasised the need for Nigerians to whistleblow, indicating the system is not without bad eggs.

“We want to reposition NIS, we want to gain public trust. We are here to serve the people. We encourage constructive feedback and whistleblowing. We are ensuring full commitment to personnel wages as well as zero tolerance for corruption within the system. Any of our officers found wanting in any of these situations will face all the required disciplinary actions.”

She encouraged the immigration officers to be law-abiding and be the best they could be, conducting themselves professionally.

“We frown at corruption and make it a duty that any bad egg found in the system is removed. We would like to assure Nigerians that it is no longer business as usual,” she concluded.

Nandap also touched on other key issues, including border safety, increase in passport fees, and digital visa verification.

Tinubu appoints new Immigration boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, confirmed this development in a statement on Wednesday, February 21. He said the appointment is effective from March 1, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng