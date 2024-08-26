The Anambra State Government has announced its intention to address a recent physical altercation within the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare

The incident, which occurred on August 15, allegedly escalated during an argument in the office

Despite the severity of the situation, the Permanent Secretary declined to comment on the matter when contacted

Awka, Anambra state - The Anambra State Government announced on Sunday, August 25, that it would take appropriate measures to address a recent altercation in the Ministry of Women Affairs.

The altercation involved the Permanent Secretary of the state's Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Chinwe Achugbu, and a female Head of Department (HOD) in the ministry, whose identity has not yet been confirmed.

As reported by The Punch, Mrs. Achugbu is among the new permanent secretaries recently appointed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

What happened between the duo?

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, August 15, during an argument in the office over an undisclosed matter, which escalated to the point where one of the women reportedly strangled the other into unconsciousness.

While the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, witnesses said that the situation was eventually brought under control by individuals present at the ministry who intervened and separated the two parties, Leadership reported.

A reliable source within the ministry, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed to journalists on Friday, August 23, that the permanent secretary inflicted serious injuries on the HOD, who had to be rushed to the Emergency Ward of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku-Awka, where she was later resuscitated.

The source said:

“Yes, the incident happened. Everything in that story happened. I was there that day and everything happened before my face.

"The two of them fought over a yet-to-be-disclosed matter and the PS tried to strangle the HOD, as she held her neck for several minutes.

“It was a very chaotic moment. It took the intervention of other persons around before normalcy returned after the HOD was rushed to the hospital because she fell into a coma.”

When reached, the Ministry of Women's Affairs and Social Welfare declined to comment.

She stated that she was not permitted to speak on the matter, citing her position as a person under authority.

