Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has begun disbursement of the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme to verified applicants after an exhaustive selection process.

The minister for industry, trade and investment, Doris Aniete made this known via her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DrDorisAnite, on Tuesday, April 16.

Aniete said an unspecified number of beneficiaries have received their grants Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Aniete said an unspecified number of beneficiaries have received their grants.

She added another significant disbursement will be made to a substantial number of verified applicants on Friday, April 19.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“We are pleased to inform you that the disbursement process for the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme has officially commenced. Some beneficiaries have already received their grants, marking the beginning of our phased disbursement strategy.”

The government, through the Bank of Industry, had said it would be disbursing three categories of funding totalling N200bn to support manufacturers and businesses across the country.

Source: Legit.ng