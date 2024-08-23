Global site navigation

BREAKING: Supreme Court Gives Final Verdict on APC vs PDP Tussle in Imo

by  Bada Yusuf 1 min read

The Supreme Court on Friday, August 23, dismissed the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Imo State, Samuel Anyawu.

In a unanimous judgment, a five-member panel of the court held that the appeal was without merit.

The Supreme Court on Friday, August 32, dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP and its governorship candidate in the November 11 election in Imo state, Samuel Anyawu, against Governor Hope Uzodimma and the APC in Imo state over lack of merit.
Justice Mohammed Baba Idris, in the lead judgment, resolved all the issues raised for determination in the appeal against the appellants.

