The Supreme Court on Friday, August 23, dismissed the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Imo State, Samuel Anyawu.

In a unanimous judgment, a five-member panel of the court held that the appeal was without merit.

Justice Mohammed Baba Idris, in the lead judgment, resolved all the issues raised for determination in the appeal against the appellants.

