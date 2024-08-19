Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court on Monday, August 19, reserved judgement in the Bayelsa States governorship election appeal filed by Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Supreme Court delay judgement in the appeal filed by APC candidate Timipre Sylva against Bayelsa Governor Diri. Photo credit: Timipre Sylva, Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

Sylva vs Diri: Supreme Court decision on Monday

Sylva had challenged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC)'s declaration on the outcome of the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

However, in a ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court said it reserved judgement in the appeal case, Channels TV reported.

Sylva challenges Diri's election victory

Sylva in May, expressed dissatisfaction with the result of the governorship election in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokoru.

The Tribunal had in its judgment delivered May 17, 2024, in Abuja, upheld the election and the return of Senator Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Eruwjadkpo as lawfully elected governor and deputy respectively, leading Sylva to file for an appeal.

However, In July, the Court of Appeal Abuja dismissed the appeal to challenge the judgment of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

In another development, Legit.ng reported that on Monday, the Supreme Court

Source: Legit.ng