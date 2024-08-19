BREAKING: Supreme Court Takes Decision on Suit Seeking Sack of Diri as Bayelsa Governor
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A five-man panel of the Supreme Court on Monday, August 19, reserved judgement in the Bayelsa States governorship election appeal filed by Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Sylva vs Diri: Supreme Court decision on Monday
Sylva had challenged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC)'s declaration on the outcome of the 2023 governorship elections in the state.
However, in a ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court said it reserved judgement in the appeal case, Channels TV reported.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Sylva challenges Diri's election victory
Sylva in May, expressed dissatisfaction with the result of the governorship election in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokoru.
The Tribunal had in its judgment delivered May 17, 2024, in Abuja, upheld the election and the return of Senator Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Eruwjadkpo as lawfully elected governor and deputy respectively, leading Sylva to file for an appeal.
However, In July, the Court of Appeal Abuja dismissed the appeal to challenge the judgment of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.
In another development, Legit.ng reported that on Monday, the Supreme Court
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.