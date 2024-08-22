President Bola Ahmed Tinubu left the country on Monday, August 19, on the new presidential aircraft, an Airbus A330, which his administration recently purchased. The aircraft arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

The new aircraft is intended to replace the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) purchased during President Olusegun Obasanjo's presidency. However, the acquisition has sparked controversy, particularly given Nigeria's struggling economy and the widespread hardship and hunger faced by its citizens.

Bola Tinubu: Three questions answered about new presidential jet Photo Credit: @offocialABAT

Source: Twitter

Concerns have also been raised about whether the presidency obtained the necessary approval from the Nigerian Senate before purchasing the new jet, as required by law. The transaction has sparked debate and criticism, with many questioning the priority given to acquiring a new presidential aircraft amidst the country's economic challenges.

How Tinubu raised the fund

Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, a senior special assistant to President Tinubu, disclosed that the new presidential jet was bought from the ‘service wide vote’, a kind of special money kept for special purposes and that it was not from the budget.

According to Vanguard, the presidential aide made the disclosure while speaking on BBC Hausa in Kaduna on Tuesday, August 20.

Is the plan brand new?

The presidential aide also revealed that the new jet was not new but fairly used. According to Abdulaziz, the plane was first used by a Saudi prince before the federal government bought it.

He added that the previous airline was dangerous for use as it had to make an air return at some point when Vice President Kashim Shettima was on board.

How old is Nigeria's new presidential jet?

According to the BBC, the new presidential jet is 15 years old. It was learnt that the plane was initially delivered to Midroc Aviation, a Saudi Arabian company, in 2009.

Its ownership changed in 2021 when it was sold to AMAC Aerospace in Sweden before being purchased by the Nigerian government.

The plane had been parked at the Basle Mulhouse Freiburg Airport since May until it was flown to Nigeria on August 18, 2024.

Where did Nigeria buy its presidential jet?

The BBC further cited a Bloomberg report that the plane had been advertised on a website, Aircraft24, where buying and selling aircraft always takes place.

The presidency confirmed that the new presidential jet is spacious, has state-of-the-art avionics, a customized interior design, and an effective communication system.

Peter Obi reacts to Nigeria's new presidential jet

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has demanded accountability and transparency on the controversies about the new presidential jet.

Obi is asking President Bola Tinubu-led government to disclose the price of the new presidential jet and other details surrounding it.

The former Anambra governor also demanded the state and conditions of the former one that the government was planning to dispose of.

