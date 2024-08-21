Chief Edwin Clark urged PDP's acting national chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, to expel FCT minister Nyesom Wike

Clark criticised Wike for allegedly harassing Governor Siminalayi Fubara and aligning with the ruling APC

He also accused PDP leaders, including Damagum, of complicity in Wike’s actions and called for a probe committee

FCT, Abuja - Chief Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has called on the acting national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, to muster the courage to expel FCT minister Nyesom Wike from the party to ensure its survival.

Elder statesman Edwin Clark calls for sack of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, from PDP Photo credit: @PeterObi/@Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

Wike accused of weakening PDP

In an open letter to the PDP leadership delivered in Abuja on Tuesday, August 20, Clark strongly criticised Wike for allegedly using his connections with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to weaken the PDP, Daily Trust reported.

He further accused Wike of exerting undue influence on his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Despite Wike’s insistence on staying with the PDP after losing the last presidential primary to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Clark argued that Wike’s actions have been harmful to the party.

PDP failing to tame Wike, Clark alleges

Addressing Damagum, Clark voiced his frustration over Wike’s alleged harassment of Governor Fubara and condemned the PDP leadership for failing to act, The Punch reported.

He said:

“I cannot stand by and let Wike continue to attack the governor."

Clark also accused the former Rivers governor of hypocrisy for criticising former governors Bello Matawalle, Dave Umahi, and Ben Ayade when they defected to the APC, while now aligning himself with the ruling party.

The elder statesman condemned Wike’s actions as a deliberate attempt to destabilise the PDP from within, asserting that Wike’s recent moves are aimed at undermining the Rivers State government.

PDP complicit in Wike's activities, Clark alleges

He also accused Damagum and PDP's national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, of being complicit in Wike’s disruptive activities, suggesting they are sabotaging the party’s legal efforts against defected lawmakers from Rivers State.

Clark urged the party to establish a probe committee to investigate these actions and take necessary measures.

2027: PDP tackles Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar contested for the president several times, adding that it was time for him to drop his ambition and allow the party to decide its direction.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, commented while supporting the call for former President Goodluck Jonathan to run against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng