Despite the rancour between members of his party in his state, Rivers, Governor Sim Fubara said he is 'an undiluted member' of the PDP

Fubara made the reaffirmation when a delegation of the board of trustees (BoTs) of the PDP, led by the chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, August 20

Legit.ng reports that Governor Fubara criticised 'those carrying all sorts of rumours and propaganda'

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - There were rumours that Siminalayi Fubara has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but the Rivers governor never confirmed anything until now.

On Tuesday, August, 20, while receiving members of the PDP board of trustees in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital, Fubara who has been entangled in a political feud with Nyesom Wike since October 2023, asserted that he remains a genuine member of the PDP.

Governor Sim Fubara said he and his associates remain "undiluted members of the PDP". Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Rivers: Fubara quashes defection rumours

Wike, the incumbent minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) is Fubara's predecessor, former boss, and perceived political mentor.

The Sun Newspaper noted Fubara's stance.

In the same vein, The Cable also reported Fubara's pledge to the PDP.

Governor Fubara said:

“I want to thank you (PDP board of trustees) for taking all the trouble to come to Rivers state to see the governor and the supporters of the party genuinely. We that are here are the undiluted members of the PDP."

He added:

“Today, I am happy that you are with us here to discuss the issue of Rivers state and I want to assure members of our party, genuine members of the PDP that are here with us, that this is another hope to show that standing by the party is not a wrong decision."

The Rivers governor concluded:

“So, for those people outside who are carrying all sorts of rumours and propaganda, at least this visit will put to rest those propaganda and to tell the world that we are and still remain members of the PDP.”

