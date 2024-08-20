Edo state deputy governor Philip Shaibu has secured victory at the Court of Appeal in Abuja to retain his position in the state

The court upheld the judgment of the lower court and dismissed the appeal of the Edo State House of Assembly to uphold the sacking of Shaibu

According to the Court of Appeal, the argument of the Edo State House of Assembly was untenable before the court

FCT, Abuja - The camp of the embattled deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been thrown into jubilation as the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja affirmed the verdict of the Federal High Court reinstating Shaibu as deputy governor.

The court vindicated Shaibu by dismissing the appeal filed by the Edo State House of Assembly, which sought to dismiss the lower court's ruling.

Court of Appeal upholds Shaibu as Edo deputy governor Photo Credit: @HonPhilipShaibu, @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

Why was Shaibu impeached?

Shaibu was impeached based on a report by a seven-man committee investigating misconduct allegations, which found him guilty of disclosing government secrets.

However, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja voided the impeachment on July 17, ordering Shaibu's immediate reinstatement.

The court held that the allegations against Shaibu were untenable in law and constituted gross misconduct. It warned that anyone parading themselves as deputy governor aside from Shaibu would face legal consequences.

Appeal court orders IG to protect Shaibu

The court also set aside Omobayo Godwin's appointment as the new Deputy Governor, replacing Shaibu, and ordered the IGP to provide Shaibu with the necessary security to resume office and perform his duties until the end of his tenure.

Shaibu has claimed that his dilemma started soon after he intended to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki. He subsequently lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket to Obaseki's preferred candidate and later left the party for the APC.

Shaibu hints at dumping PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Philip Shaibu, the reinstated deputy governor of Edo state, has disclosed that his mind is no longer with the PDP.

Shaibu said he had not officially joined the APC, adding that his body and soul are already with the ruling party in the country.

The reinstated deputy governor made this known barely 24 hours after he survived an assassination attempt.

