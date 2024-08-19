Former Adamawa North Senator Ishaku Abbo argued that the monthly earnings of senators, although seemingly large on paper

Abbo reflected on how leaving his business to enter politics left him financially worse off, as the funds allocated to his office were insufficient

Abbo highlighted the stark contrast between senators and state governors, noting that while he managed N14 million to support people, some governors receive up to N1 billion monthly in security votes

Former Adamawa North Senator, Ishaku Abbo, argued that despite appearing substantial on paper, the monthly earnings of senators are inadequate for the responsibilities and challenges they face.

Abbo revealed that during his tenure as a senator, he earned a combined total of N14.4 million in salary and allowances, noting that current senators now receive up to N29 million per month.

Abbo made this disclosure during an interview on Arise TV on Sunday, August 18.

Senators' monthly salary amounts to N29m, Abbo says

Giving a breakdown of Senators' monthly salary, Abbo said:

“When I was in the Senate, cumulatively, all the allowances were N14.4 million per month.

"You have a wardrobe allowance, a vehicle allowance, and other allowances put together that were N14.4 million, including the N1 million salary. It is about N29 million now. N29 million looks big on paper."

Why N29m not enough, Abbo reveals

Abbo reflected on the financial impact of leaving his business to become a senator, stating that he became financially worse off after making the transition.

He explained:

“I had to step away from the company I founded, where I served as Managing Director/CEO, to enter politics after winning the election.

"The funds allocated to my office were insufficient to meet the daily demands and challenges of my constituents.

"I even had to reach out to some state governors for help with issues that were being brought to my office from their states.”

Making a sharp contrast between senators and state governors, Abbo said:

“While I was managing N14 million and covering expenses like scholarships and subsidies for people, state governors in this country are collecting over N700 million in security votes each month, with some receiving as much as N1 billion for other security matters.”

Abbo concluded by saying,

“I am poorer—significantly poorer—after entering politics than I was before.”

