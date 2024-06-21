The Concerned Citizens Forum of Nigeria (CCFN) has condemned the Rivers State APC's call for emergency rule

Ekeanyanwu Promise, Executive Director of CCFN, emphasized declaring a state of emergency would undermine democratic governance

CCFN urged President Bola Tinubu to investigate the APC's alleged role in security issues in Rivers state and ensure accountability

FCT, Abuja - The Concerned Citizens Forum of Nigeria (CCFN) has strongly condemned the Rivers state chapter of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) for its call for emergency rule in the state.

The group asserted that the APC's move is a calculated attempt to worsen the current instability in the region for political gain.

CCFN addressing a press conference on the situation of Rivers state.

Source: Original

Recall that recently, the state has been plagued by tension following the governor's decision to remove local government officials whose tenures were completed.

Group: Rivers crisis caused by APC internal wranglings

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, June 21, in Abuja, the executive director Dr. Ekeanyanwu Promise attributed the current crisis in the local government system to the APC's internal issues and mismanagement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Promise argued that declaring a state of emergency would undermine democratic governance, Leadership reported.

Promise emphasized that such an action would erode public trust in the democratic process, further disenfranchising the people of Rivers State and potentially increasing tensions.

He said:

"While we acknowledge the security challenges in Rivers State as a serious concern needing attention, we urge authorities to take proactive measures addressing the underlying causes.

"Declaring a state of emergency is not a viable solution; it risks exacerbating violence, displacement, and human rights abuses.

"We have watched with serious concern the recent calls by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a state of emergency, which we believe does not serve the best interests of Rivers State and its residents.

"Instead, it appears to be a deliberate attempt to sow chaos and confusion in the state, which is regrettable and deeply troubling."

"Instead of pursuing this drastic approach, we urge authorities to concentrate on implementing practical solutions that tackle the root causes of the problems.

"We strongly advocate for the swift apprehension of the APC chairman in Rivers State, whose provocative statements and activities have clearly contributed to the current unrest and instability."

Call to Tinubu

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to initiate a thorough investigation into the APC's role in the security breaches in Rivers State and hold them accountable for any misconduct.

Rivers crisis: IGP issues fresh directive to police

In another report, Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector general of police, has ordered his men to continue taking over all the local government secretariats in Rivers state amid tense political tensions.

As reported by Legit.ng, Egbetokun lamented the political crisis in Rivers and maintained that the police would remove the barricades at the local government secretariats as soon as the court gave its judgment.

Source: Legit.ng