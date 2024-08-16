Senator Adams Oshiomhole has been given a seven-day deadline to retract what Dr. Asue Ighodalo, PDP's governorship candidate in Edo State

Benin City, Edo state - Senator Adams Oshiomhole has been given a seven-day ultimatum to retract a "malicious and defamatory statement" directed at Dr. Asue Ighodalo, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

According to a letter dated August 12, 2024, from Ayo Asala, SAN & Associates, legal representatives for Ighodalo, the PDP candidate accuses Oshiomhole of making "outrageous and unfounded allegations" about him during a recent appearance on Arise News, a national television channel.

Ighodalo contends that Oshiomhole not only upheld these claims but also made additional derogatory remarks that undermined his reputation and integrity.

"On or around August 7, 2024, our client became aware of statements you made during an interview on Arise News’ Morning Show.

"These remarks, which have been widely disseminated on various social media platforms such as 'X' (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, Facebook, and others, directly concern our client."

Ighodalo’s legal team has requested that Oshiomhole issue a private apology and retract his false and defamatory statements within seven days of receiving their letter, The Guardian reported.

Additionally, they demand that Oshiomhole publicly apologize and retract his statements on Arise TV and in two national newspapers, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The letter warns that if these demands are not met, they will pursue legal action seeking N20 billion in damages, without any further notice.

Esan professionals back Ighodalo

Meanwhile, the Esan Professionals For Progress has thrown its weight behind Ighodalo in his legal action against Oshiomhole.

In a statement, the group lauded Ighodalo's move as a stand against misinformation and character assassination in politics.

The Esan Professionals For Progress said it fully supports Ighodalo's stance, warning of the dangers of unchecked political misinformation.

"Edo state deserves better, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that truth and justice prevail in our electoral processes. We stand with Asue Ighodalo in this noble cause and urge all Edo citizens to do the same," the statement concluded.

