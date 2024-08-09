Edo People For Good Governance has called for an end to alleged political manipulation by former Governor Adams Oshiomhole

The group alleges that Oshiomhole exploited the Owan and Akoko Edo tribes for personal gain

The group, furthermore, condemned Oshiomhole’s comments on hunger protests, accusing him of being out of touch with ordinary Nigerians

A pro-democracy organization, Edo People For Good Governance, has demanded an end to alleged political manipulation by former Governor Adams Oshiomhole

This, however, is coming in the lead-up to the Edo State governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

The group, in a statement on Tuesday, August 6, signed by Comrade Bright Omorodion, its coordinator, accused Oshiomhole of leveraging tribalism to reinforce his political power and disrupt the unity of Edo State.

Group alleges Oshiomhole exploitation of Owan, Akoko tribes

The group alleged that Oshiomhole has repeatedly exploited the Owan and Akoko Edo tribes for his personal and political benefit in the Edo North senatorial district.

This, even, the group criticized Oshiomhole for claiming to advocate for Edo North while primarily advancing the interests of his Etsako tribe, which constitutes only 9% of the state’s population.

Oshiomhole accused of ceding Federal appointments to Etsako tribe

Speaking further, the group pointed out that since Oshiomhole appearance into the political space of Edo state, he leveraged his Etsako tribe to suppress other tribes.

The group said:

''Federal appointments and political positions that should benefit all of Edo State have been monopolized by Etsako, leaving Owan and Akoko Edo tribes, as well as others, marginalized.

''Nearly all federal appointments to Edo State since 2015 have been allocated to Etsako individuals due to Oshiomhole's influence."

Oshiomhole slammed over remarks on hardship protests

Oshiomhole was also criticized for denouncing the ongoing hunger protests and referred to the organizers as anonymous mobs, Arise Television reported.

The group asserted:

“The former labour leader, who previously supported protests, now appears detached from the plight of ordinary Nigerians and is resorting to any tactic to maintain his power."

Interestingly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership also criticized Adams Oshiomhole for his unsuccessful attempt to mislead the people of Edo State with false claims of a court judgment against their candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, ahead of the September 21 governorship election, ThisDay reported.

