The stakes are high ahead of the 2027 election but Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is making moves to secure Lagos state for the ruling APC

Part of Sanwo-Olu's bold moves is the meeting with his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who fell out during his supposedly second term with President Tinubu, his godfather

Photos of Sanwo-Olu's meeting with Ambode have emerged online and stirred a fresh conversation in the polity

The cord of consanguinity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in Lagos State seems to be waxing strong with the refreshing sight of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his immediate predecessor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Sanwo-Olu hosts predecessor, Ambode, in Lagos. They spoke on the plans for the state and APC, ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a post on shared on his X page on Monday, August 12.

The courtesy visit saw the two leaders engage in extensive discussions centred on the progress and future of Lagos State.

The two men beamed with pleasing teeth-opening smiles after the meeting, Channels TV reported.

“Today, I welcomed my brother and predecessor, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, back to Lagos House on a courtesy visit,” an elated Sanwo-Olu captioned social media photos of himself and his predecessor.

“Our conversation centred around the future of Lagos and building on the solid foundation already in place. I value his perspective as we all work together to ensure that Lagos remains on the path of growth and development.”

As reported by The Punch, the duo had met in June when Sanwo-Olu graced Ambode’s 60th birthday party in Lagos.

Nigerians react to Ambode, Sanwo-Olu's meeting

Legit.ng captured some reactions from the comment section on X below;

@IntelMaximus tweeted:

"Your willingness to listen to and value Governor Ambode's perspective is a testament to your dedication to Lagos' future. Keep building on that solid foundation."

@princemerlin123 tweeted:

"Abode is the best governor Nigeria ever had."

@bruzieee tweeted:

"Ambode walked so Sanwo-Olu can fly, kudos to him."

@ajayiyout tweeted:

"Next governor of Lagos state."

Sanwo-Olu introduces 25% discount fare on train travel

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos state government has reintroduced a 25 percent discount for commuters traveling on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line.

Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) said the Blue Train Line will also increase its number of trips from 54 to 72 per day starting from Monday, August 12.

MD of LAMATA, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, added that the journey from Marina and Mile 2 will be about 18 minutes from the previous travel time of 25 minutes.

