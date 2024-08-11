A 25 percent discount fare has been reintroduced for Blue Line train commuters traveling within the off-peak period set at 10.00 am and 4.00 pm daily

Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) said the Blue Train Line will also increase its number of trips from 54 to 72 per day starting from Monday, August 12

MD of LAMATA, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, added that the journey from Marina and Mile 2 will be about 18 minutes from the previous travel time of 25 minutes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos state government has reintroduced a 25 percent discount for commuters traveling on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line.

The Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo said the 25 percent discount is for commuters traveling within the off-peak period of 10.00 am and 4.00 pm daily.

The 25% discount fare will commence from Monday, 12th August 2024 Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Akinajo made this known in a statement issued via the Lagos state government X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @followlasg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She said that Blue Train Line will also increase its number of trips from 54 to 72 per day starting from Monday, August 12.

The LAMATA boss added that the journey from Marina and Mile 2 will be about 18 minutes from the previous travel time of 25 minutes.

“The new train schedule is potentially expected to reduce journey times, encourage more riders to use the train system during off-peak periods, and reduce transport spending.”

According to the statement, commuters are advised to visit the LAMATA website, stations, and social media handles to get the new timetables.

Nigerians react to 25 percent discount on Blue Line

Legit.ng compiled reactions from some Nigerians on the 25 percent discount on Blue line in Lagos state.

@Kingzaddy_T

Thank you Lagos state government for this amazing discount and lovely service…

More grace 🙏

@iamyellolee

The time should start from 8am to 4pm it will be better.

@Adehafiz23

That's not good enough. Reduce the price across the time

Sanwo-Olu takes first Blue Line train ride

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, September 4, 2023 flagged off the Blue Line train in Lagos.

The governor and some of his security aides took the inaugural ride on the train, and this got many talking.

Sanwo-Olu’s senior special assistant on new media, Jubril Gawat, gave an update on the development and shared the benefits of the blue train ride to Lagosians.

Source: Legit.ng